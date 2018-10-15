Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is how to play hard-to-get in 3 easy steps


Ladies! Here is how to play hard-to-get in 3 easy steps

Ever feel the need to back up and play hard-to-get once in a while? this is the article you've been looking for.

Do I know you? play Playing hard to get in few easy steps (Maxim)

Never play hard to get, ladies!

That's one of the first rules of engagement especially in 2018 where everyone's attention span is short and men are quicker to move on to the next babe than they have ever been.

Having gotten that out of the way, what else needs to be said is this:  sometimes you just want to string a guy along for a bit. Not necessarily because you want to take him through a test or anything. Sometimes you could just need the little time before making up your time.

So, here's the deal; provided that you are do not overdo it, here are three ways to safely play hard-to-get [especially with a guy you kinda like]

1. You need some skepticism

Women, being women, will almost always believe every sweet word men say to them.

If you are really serious about playing hard-to-get and not rushing into a relationship without getting all the information you need, then you should learn to not take everything a guy says to you as the truth - at least until you can trust him.

Trusting a guy is very strongly advised, but trusting too early without enough reason to, might be your undoing… again.

play Be careful not to be too trusting too early, or without cause (ReFinance)

 

2. Keep a little distance

As much as you want to go after that guy you like, maybe you shouldn’t.

Yeah, I know there has been quite a shift in the manner of thinking these days, where more women are being encouraged to go after guys if they sincerely like them.

Mind you, I subscribe to that idea, too.

If, however, you have gone after one, two, or three guys and the results were not as good as you thought they’d be, maybe it’s time to restrain yourself.

No matter how much you like him, wait for him to come to you.

It’ll be hard considering how you have mastered the act of going after guys you like, but you should not.

play Don't give in to the urge to call him yet. Act busy (Madamenoire)

 

Never act too interested, let him work a bit to get you. If he gives up after only a little, tame effort to get you, then, maybe he was not even worth your time in the first instance.

3. Be a little busy

Even after knowing deep in your heart that you might really end up with him, you should still be able to control your impulse to text him and call him all day long.

Drop that your phone. Chill. Act a little busy. That shouldn’t send him away if he's really interested.

Well, unless you overdo it.

