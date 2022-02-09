Here's how to survive a heartbreak this valentine’s season

While couples look forward to expressing their love for each other this February, it can be a dreadful holiday if you’re going through heartbreak. It’s so hard to recover while everyone else is preparing to celebrate.

This is how you can still stay happy while going through heartbreak this season:

Accept the situation

Being in denial and holding on to a relationship that is already over will keep you miserable. There is a stage in the healing process where you feel like there is a chance that your relationship isn’t completely over when in reality it is never going to be the same again.

Allow yourself to experience all the emotions you are feeling, focus on recovering from the heartbreak and don’t drown yourself in the fear of being alone on valentine’s day.

Give yourself the love you need

As much as February is the month of love for couples, you can choose to show some self-love too. During a breakup, people tend to let go of themselves and there is usually that feeling of a void, which can only be filled by self-appreciation.

You can buy yourself a bouquet of flowers, take yourself out for lunch or even go for a walk in the park while you heal. Remember that you shouldn’t seek validation from your ex or someone else especially while you are working on yourself.

Ignore the valentine’s day pressure

Being single on valentine’s day can be a heartbreaking experience in itself. You are constantly blasted with couples’ photos everywhere you look which can make you consider temporarily dating someone to get over the fear of missing out.

It’s even harder when you are recovering from a broken relationship because it’s that day that painfully reminds you of a relationship that didn’t work out

While you are working on yourself, try and avoid social media because this can trigger those painful emotions. Also, don’t let the pressure of being with someone on valentine’s day overwhelm you. Just give yourself time.

Organize a friend’s day out

Keeping your friends close while you are going through a tough time will help you feel much better.

You can plan a single’s Valentine for you and your friends where you can just have fun and forget some of the issues you are dealing with. This will help you open up to each other and it’s a great way to bond as well.

Reach out to a therapist

Going through a heartbreak is no joke. There are actually studies that show you can literally die from a condition called ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ that is triggered by periods of stress.