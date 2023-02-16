A close sense of intimacy and togetherness is what is needed for your relationship to blossom and prosper.
Here's why frequent sex is important in marriage
When you’re married, it is not just the love and affection that keeps the bond alive.
That being said, sex is one of the factors that can help you enhance the level of closeness and intimacy between you and your partner.
What defines frequent sex in marriage might be entirely up to the couple. For some couples, nothing less than five to seven times a week would qualify as frequent, while, for others, even once a week could feel frequent. The key is knowing what feels right for the two of you as a couple. If you’re feeling connected and satisfied, if you’re feeling intimately connected and fulfilled, then your frequency level is right on track.
Besides possessing innumerable health benefits, sex can also enrich your marital status and improve your relationship. If you’re wondering how, here are 6 sure-shot benefits of sex in marriage that you must know about.
- Increases intimacy
Intimacy is one of the key factors in every relationship. Lack of intimacy can often lead to unstable and broken relationships that are either difficult to mend or hard to revive back to normal. That being said, sex is the one thing that brings back the excitement and intensity in a relationship. It increases intimacy between spouses and helps you forget the things that turn you off.
- It makes you healthier
Put simply, frequent sex in marriage is healthy. “Orgasming is good for the brain, your skin and even your heart
- It ensures longevity of a relationship
Sex is the most important aspect of a marriage. Initially, love and attraction are what play a crucial role in holding the relationship together, however, with time, sex becomes significant in ensuring the longevity of a relationship. Without any sexual activity, there will be everything but intimacy.
- It nurtures an emotional connection
Hot, passionate sex can often lead not only to physical pleasure but also help you bond emotionally with your partner. There might be times when nothing is working your way in your marriage, but just by the act of sex you can figure out a lot about what your partner wants to communicate to you.
- It's a physical and emotional way of expressing your love and care for your partner
Besides being a medium of utmost pleasure, sex helps cultivate love and affection in a marriage. It helps you express your love and care for someone without even saying a word. Passion is what drives it and it can help you lead a happy married life.
- It gives you more alone time
Frequent sex in marriage tends to allow couples to have the adult time and connection that is needed to have the relationship have a better shot to work out long term. You need to have time as a couple without the daily stresses of work, friends, family and kids, to connect as a couple and make your relationship a priority to remember why you guys are into each other.
