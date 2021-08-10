Here's why long sex isn't as important as satisfaction - Health specialist discloses

According to him, it has been observed that of late the youth rely heavily on aphrodisiacs to satisfy their sexual gratification.
Public Health Specialist, Dr Rockson Adjei has disclosed that sex is about satisfaction not how long you go.
According to him, it has been observed that of late the youth rely heavily on aphrodisiacs to satisfy their sexual gratification.
This, according to him, is worrisome since it comes with numerous health implications.
Speaking on Tain FM, a local radio station in the Tain District of the Bono region, Dr Rockson Adjei, emphasised that, the intake of drugs to prolong orgasm during sexual intercourse affects one's health.
“Unduly prolonged sexual act can provoke breathing problems, stroke, seizures among others, especially among persons with underlying health conditions,” he stressed.
He, therefore, advised individuals to stop the intake of drugs that boost their sexual longevity.
