Here's why weddings get more expensive every time and how to avoid debt after

People have had their wedding dreams since childhood and sometimes it’s hard to face reality when reality actually sets in.

Weddings are a beautiful thing and an experience to have, no matter what societal raves are against it. Because of the beauty in the idea of a wedding, the people involved tend to invest so much money in making a sweet memory out of it.

Even an average wedding literally costs so much that the talk about marriage sends shivers down the spine of many young people. For most, it is not the thought of living with a single person for the rest of their lives but the probable huge sums to be blown on the wedding as part of the marriage ceremony.

For some time now, we have witnessed so many 'big weddings' that it's beginning to put some pressure on couples who are yet to walk down the aisle.

Honestly, it's may look like you don't care until you start planning yours, then you start scrolling through social media then you start to find all the inspirations. Some of which your budget can afford and others that you cannot. At some point, you are likely to think of borrowing to get that thing that's so beautiful and then the problem begins:

But do you have to spend over your budget on your wedding? Scroll below to read why weddings keep getting expensive every day and the best ways to avoid incurring debt after the wedding:

Cultural standards

Ghanaians have had their way of doing things, especially with what culture deems.

Culture, however, is dynamic and the dynamism of Ghana’s culture when it comes to marriage ceremonies has been phenomenal with a corresponding directly proportional cost. Aside huge amount budgeted for knocking, and dowry amongst others, couples encounter a lot of pressure to throw a huge and opulent wedding reception. These expectations, coming from the family and even the media all contribute to setting outrageous financial goals for a wedding and this could be an issue along the line.

Weddings often bring with them a lot more cultural expectations, especially when money is involved. This naturally leads to couples feeling obligated to set a certain standard for their wedding day in order to maintain a positive public image.

Being adventurous and creative

This is one that also incurs a huge impact on the wedding cost. Gone are the days when weddings were done in the halls and then few people either go to the church for blessing or go to the court to sign. But now, couples want to go to 'space for proposal, then they go to countries to shop for their wedding logistics, and so on and so forth. What's more, they go to five-star hotels to either dress up for the weddings or even have huge wedding receptions there. The fact remains that if you are considering a fancy or destination wedding, then you’re up for a lot of proper planning which requires good cash in your pockets. From the wedding ceremony to the reception, to the logistics in between, the money you spend is so obvious.

This quest for adventure and creativity gives your vendors in this area the leverage to automatically markup. You want an unforgettable memory on your big day? Not bad; just be ready to bear the costs.

The food factor

Asides from the logistics involving the location and venue of your wedding, one large expectancy in a wedding ceremony is food. Guests want to feel important and the only way to ensure this is to give them food and food again, if possible. Thankfully, there are more advanced and executive approaches to serving your guests these days, and all of these still require a fortune. Be rest assured that a large chunk of your monetary budget is going into this aspect of the wedding.

Interestingly, as food vendors evolve, their charges evolve as well and it can get really expensive from there.

The ‘Once in a lifetime’ mentality

We understand, no couple has plans of getting married and getting divorced and remarrying, so obviously, marriage is deemed as a 'Once in a lifetime' event hence, it has to be an unforgettable one. But with this mentality, many couples tend to throw the idea of saving into the air and embrace so much irrational spending all because weddings do not happen twice in a person’s life. Away from how badly it inflates your expenses, it’s an absolute disregard for your budget and for the values of wisdom that should be brought into a marriage. The expensive nature of this mentality does not just affect you, it also affects some of your guests and family members by influencing them to think about some of the most expensive gifts to buy for you.

The impact of social media

It's shocking that couples hire the services of bloggers so that their weddings can trend. Truth is there's a lot to thank social media for and there are also countless negative impacts social media has done on people’s wedding budgets. While it’s ideal to tap inspiration from your favourite wedding videos on Instagram, all fingers are not the same. Ensure to keep your expenses within your wedding budget, don’t go overboard because of the social media fantasy.

Best ways to avoid incurring debt after your wedding

To pull off a fabulous wedding on a budget, you have to put in the work. It can be challenging but when everything is done, you will realize that it was more financially fulfilling.

As you work on getting the best deals while planning your wedding, you should include ways you can save even more on the actual wedding day.