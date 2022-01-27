Honeymoon: Here's what it means and why it is important for couples

The importance of a honeymoon for a marriage

After all the wedding planning and preparation is behind you, one of the best parts about new married life—besides being committed to your new spouse forever, of course—is the honeymoon.

There are many reasons why booking a honeymoon with your new spouse is important for your relationship. Your wedding day was a celebration that likely included the people you love the most

The honeymoon, on the other hand, allows you to celebrate intimately—just the two of you.

Some spouses leave immediately after their wedding ceremony; others may decide to stay back to handle a few things before leaving for their honeymoon holiday.

Going on a honeymoon holiday is a nice thing to do with your partner; here are some reasons why;

To relax

No matter how small and minimal your wedding may be, it's bound to be at least a little bit stressful. If you're like most couples, you'll spend the bulk of your wedding night feeling like you're entertaining guests rather than celebrating each other, so it's essential to finish it all off with something relaxing for just the two of you.

To celebrate

Weddings are fun and all, but they can be a lot of work for the bride and groom. Honeymoons are an opportunity to celebrate not just your love, but the fact that the big day is, at last, over with.

To adjust

It's going to take some time to get used to a name change or a new title or to get accustomed to living together if you haven't before. Take a week or so to ease into the marriage without having to focus on anything else.

To be intimate

Perhaps everyone's no. 1 reason for going on an elaborate vacation after a wedding is to be intimate. Sure, you can achieve this just as easily at home, but there's something about being far away in a beautiful setting that fosters intimacy. And in case you need a little boost, mead—the "honey" in honeymoon—is an aphrodisiac.

To plan for the future