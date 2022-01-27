After spending your life savings on bachelor and bachelorette parties, a wedding venue, a dress, and everything else, you might be wondering whether going on a honeymoon is worth the additional expense.
Honeymoon: Here's what it means and why it is important for couples
It is common practice for couples to travel together after their wedding ceremony to a place away from family, friends, and all responsibility.
The importance of a honeymoon for a marriage
After all the wedding planning and preparation is behind you, one of the best parts about new married life—besides being committed to your new spouse forever, of course—is the honeymoon.
There are many reasons why booking a honeymoon with your new spouse is important for your relationship. Your wedding day was a celebration that likely included the people you love the most
The honeymoon, on the other hand, allows you to celebrate intimately—just the two of you.
Some spouses leave immediately after their wedding ceremony; others may decide to stay back to handle a few things before leaving for their honeymoon holiday.
Going on a honeymoon holiday is a nice thing to do with your partner; here are some reasons why;
- To relax
No matter how small and minimal your wedding may be, it's bound to be at least a little bit stressful. If you're like most couples, you'll spend the bulk of your wedding night feeling like you're entertaining guests rather than celebrating each other, so it's essential to finish it all off with something relaxing for just the two of you.
- To celebrate
Weddings are fun and all, but they can be a lot of work for the bride and groom. Honeymoons are an opportunity to celebrate not just your love, but the fact that the big day is, at last, over with.
- To adjust
It's going to take some time to get used to a name change or a new title or to get accustomed to living together if you haven't before. Take a week or so to ease into the marriage without having to focus on anything else.
- To be intimate
Perhaps everyone's no. 1 reason for going on an elaborate vacation after a wedding is to be intimate. Sure, you can achieve this just as easily at home, but there's something about being far away in a beautiful setting that fosters intimacy. And in case you need a little boost, mead—the "honey" in honeymoon—is an aphrodisiac.
- To plan for the future
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, vacation gives couples a bit of quiet time to plan for the future. Most couples-to-be-wed spend a year or more planning for a single day, hardly even thinking about anything past that day. Not having goals after your nuptials, however, can lead to major post-wedding depression. Replace the goal of the wedding, itself, with another goal about you and your partner's future and you both, will go home with something new to work towards.
