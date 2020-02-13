With luxurious weddings in Ghana being the order of the day, Kennedy Osei did not let lovers of good wedding ceremonies down when he showed up on Thursday, February 13 to tie the knot.

Despite showed up in a green Kente with his Ahenema as smiles took over his facial expression with his son leaving his father's house to be with his partner figuratively.

In a spectacular traditional wedding ceremony that had a host of groomsmen/women adorned in Kaftan with the initials of the couple embedded in them, Kennedy wowed with Kente and some gold accessories.

The wedding ceremony which started at the residence of Kennedy in East Legon moved with a convoy full of luxurious cars to the Trassaco Valley, a plush location in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Check out how Despite’s son dressed for his traditional wedding.

Watch highlights from Kwame Despite's son's wedding. #kency2020