There is no such thing as a set time frame for a couple to be considered in love. It is also practically impossible to force another person to love you. But there is a way to know if you have bonded with a particular person enough that you love them.
How long does it take to fall in love? 4 checklist to know
There are no requirements or prerequisites. It just happens. The important thing is you recognize it when it does.
Each person is different, their experiences in life and personal tastes are unique for each individual.
Then there is a matter of quality time. It’s faster to bond with a person you interact with every day than with someone who only appears when they need something.
If you look deep inside yourself and be honest about how you truly feel then it will tell you how long it will take for you to fall in love with someone.
These will be more of a guideline than a checklist. Read on:
- Lust
There are many kinds of love, there is a love that we feel for our family, inanimate objects, and pets.
That aside, having sexual fantasies about a particular person is a love flag.
It is one of the many flags that you are in love.
- You feel small pangs of jealousy
Jealousy is a weird feeling. We feel different levels of it, and we all react differently to that feeling. It is very important to recognize that jealousy when it happens.
If you feel jealous when you hear gossip about someone, there’s a chance that you’re already in love with that person.
- Comfort
You don’t feel the need to be guarded when you’re with that particular person. You can be yourself and comfortable acting that way.
If you feel you need to impress a person and put your best foot forward all the time, you are not there yet.
- Expectations of the future
This is where lines are truly drawn for most individuals. Would it make us happy to spend the rest of our lives with a particular person? are they willing to do it for you? This is the reason why a lot of women equate love with commitment. To be in love, we have to commit.
