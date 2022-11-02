How long does it take to fall in love? 4 checklist to know

Each person is different, their experiences in life and personal tastes are unique for each individual.

Then there is a matter of quality time. It’s faster to bond with a person you interact with every day than with someone who only appears when they need something.

If you look deep inside yourself and be honest about how you truly feel then it will tell you how long it will take for you to fall in love with someone.

These will be more of a guideline than a checklist. Read on:

Lust

There are many kinds of love, there is a love that we feel for our family, inanimate objects, and pets.

That aside, having sexual fantasies about a particular person is a love flag.

It is one of the many flags that you are in love.

You feel small pangs of jealousy

Jealousy is a weird feeling. We feel different levels of it, and we all react differently to that feeling. It is very important to recognize that jealousy when it happens.

If you feel jealous when you hear gossip about someone, there’s a chance that you’re already in love with that person.

Comfort

You don’t feel the need to be guarded when you’re with that particular person. You can be yourself and comfortable acting that way.

If you feel you need to impress a person and put your best foot forward all the time, you are not there yet.

Expectations of the future