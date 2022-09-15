How long is too long without sex in a relationship?

Every orgasm is known to release oxytocin, which is also known as the love hormone. The hormone is known to help improve heart health, reduce stress, limit the risk of mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety, and better sleep quality.

Sometimes, couples agree not to have sex or they stop having sex.

The question: Is sex a big part of a relationship and what happens when a couple doesn’t have sex for a long time? Is it normal to be in a relationship with no sex and how long is too long?

Read this article to know how often couples should have sex and how long they can do without it.

What happens when you don’t have sex for a long time?

If you are going through a prolonged spell of no sexual activity, you could potentially be storing up a host of problems.

Not having sex can be bad for you? There are many ways that a lack of action can affect your body.

Sex is a powerful thing. It has the power to improve your mood and even whittle your waistline, and sex once a week can even increase longevity. But what if you’re not having regular sex—or any sex at all? The health effects of celibacy vary based on your health, how old you are, and even what kind of sex you were having but you will likely see some impacts.

How often should a couple have sex?

It's completely natural to have insecurities around how much sex you and a partner engage in. But, it's important to keep in mind each relationship is different, with varying sexual needs.

More sex does not always equal a better relationship. Instead, focusing on the quality of sex, your connection with a partner, and what's best for your relationship can make your bond stronger.

Can a relationship survive without sex?

It is not surprising to hear about sexless marriages. Most couples enjoy much sex at the beginning of their relationship but this can diminish over time as other things, including children, demand your energy and attention.

While sex has its benefits, how important it is will greatly depend on an individual couple. If you are not interested in sex and you don’t need it to be happy, you can be in a sexless relationship. This should happen only if you both have agreed to it.

How long is too long without sex in a relationship?

The amount of time one can stay without sex varies from one person to another.

Ultimately, there is no right amount of sex that one can have, and going for long without having sex should not impact your health negatively. However, it can take a toll on a relationship if the lack of sex makes one or both partners unhappy or affects the entire relationship.

Studies have shown that couples that have sex at least once a week are happier than those that don’t get intimate once a week. Depending on the reason for having less sex.