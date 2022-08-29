How many people should you invite to your wedding? 3 things to consider

Also, parents and in-laws will have opinions, too, which can complicate the process.

Who gets the final say?

This is a tough one. Although it's your wedding, your family has a role to play and they are likely to invite their friends or loved ones.

Unfortunately, there’s no correct answer to who has the final say concerning your wedding guests' invites. As far as wedding etiquette goes, if a family member is contributing financially to the wedding in some way, they’re entitled to an opinion. However, if they’re only contributing to a portion of the wedding, then their jurisdiction for decision-making falls in line with those specific elements.

There are a variety of factors that come into play to help guide you in the right direction. To help you figure out what your final guest count should be, here are a few things to consider when creating your list:

Consider your budget

Note that the more people you invite, the more it will cost you. A sliding scale exists based on the guest count for food, beverage, rentals, linens, flowers, stationery, and transportation, just to name a few.

The number of guests you have definitely has an effect on your budget.

The budget is something to consider when you’re down to those last few people you’re on the fence about.

Establishing your overall budget range will help you determine the price per head you're projecting

Consider the venue

No matter where you’re getting married, chances are your venue has a capacity limit. This could be directly relative to adjusting your list to fit in the box of your dream venue.

Don't assume people will or will not come

Assuming that people will or will not attend your wedding is a kind of attitude that can get you into trouble. Especially in the post-pandemic era. “Guests are more excited than ever to celebrate love and happiness. If you invite them, they will come. So be firm on your decision and know who you would want to invite.

Conclusion