5 women tell us if they love men moaning during sex

Why men should moan during sex

Even though moaning has been viewed as a solely feminine thing, men also have to express their sexual pleasure through sounds but do women like it? If they do, how well do they like it, and how much of moaning from men do women really like?

We asked five women what sounds they like men to make during sex

The women we spoke with, like many others, agree that men's moans during sex adds an extra edge to the pleasure they have when making love.

But how exactly should men moan? As expected, the women had different ideas.

Here's how women want you to moan during intercourse:

1. "It shouldn’t be a bitchy sound"

"I like it when my man makes sounds, but it shouldn’t be a bitchy sound. He shouldn’t sound like me. To be honest, I would rather he talks dirty to me. I like that." -- Dorothy

2. "I would prefer him to... talk dirty"

"It shouldn’t be a soprano contest, I would prefer him to grunt or talk dirty, but I cannot imagine eerie silent sex. How else will I know he is enjoying himself?" -- Chioma

ALSO READ: Why moaning during sex will give you better pleasure

3. "Curse words and other obscenities"

"Moaning makes me know he’s enjoying himself, but I want less ooh and ahh and more curse words and other obscenities like how he loves my body and whatever he is doing to me at that moment." -- Felicia

Tyla

4. "Sounds weird if he’s making a lot of sounds"

"I don’t mind moaning, but it should be minimal, I’d rather have him talk to me. It sounds weird if he’s making a lot of sounds, it’s very distracting." -- Diane.

5. "Oohs and ahhs turn me on"

"I love it when my man makes a lot of soft moans. A lot of ooh, aahs does a lot to me. It turns me on so much." -- Tiana

What happens when you don't moan during sex?