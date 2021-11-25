"How much should you spend on a wedding dress?" Many brides-to-be ask this question when weighing their wedding dress options. Keep reading to learn more about buying a wedding dress and wedding dress prices.

What do you need to consider?

How much you spend will depend on a number of factors. Let’s look at what you need to consider when deciding on how much to spend on your wedding dress.

What is the overall wedding budget?

Before you go out shopping for your dress, you should have a number in mind for your overall wedding budget. In general, the bride and groom’s attire and accessories should account for 10% of the budget. So, if you are spending GH¢40,000 on your wedding, you’d look at dresses under GH¢4,000.

Keep in mind, that is not a hard and fast rule. If your wedding dress is the most important part of the wedding, you can spend more on it and less in other areas.

Don’t forget alterations and accessories

It is not likely that you’ll find a dress that fits you perfectly. It’s almost always necessary to have alterations. Expect to spend on that too.

Remember also to factor in your veil or headpiece, shoes, jewellery, and lingerie. These are all important pieces of your overall look and will add to the cost.

Fabric, embellishments, designers

Do you have a fabric in mind for your dress? Do you want plain or ornate? Are you looking for a specific designer? All of these play a part in the price of the dress.