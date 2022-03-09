How often should married couples have sex? Here's what to know

While so many studies support that sex life declines with age, there is no definite number of married couples having sex. It might be common for older people to lose interest in sex, but it does not apply to everyone.

Is your sex drive normal or out of whack?

Believe it or not, sex is the bond that keeps couples together, besides the only reason why life exists on earth. But, a healthy sex drive is different for each person.

Rather, consider asking these questions:

Do you have a higher libido than your partner?

Or are you frustrated by repeated rejections of your sexual advances?

Couples have different sex drives

As you may have noticed from the significant variance of these statistics that corroborate how often married couples have sex, it’s easy to see that there is no “normal.” In many studies, researchers and therapists said it depends on the couple.

Each person’s sex drive is different, each couple’s marriage is different, and their daily lives are different. Since so many factors are at play, it’s tough to know what is “normal.”

How much sex is needed to be happy?

Sex is not only the basis of life, it is the reason for life.

Happiness can be easily related to healthy sex life.

While it may seem that the more sex, the better it is, some couples sometimes have hard times although they have sex.

In general, more marriage sex does help increase happiness, but daily isn’t necessary. Anything above once a week didn’t show a significant rise in happiness.

Of course, don’t let that be an excuse not to have more sex; perhaps you and your spouse love doing it more or less often. The important thing is to communicate and figure out what works for you both.

Sex can be a great stress reliever, and it can bring you closer as a couple.

Many statistics on married sex life out there seem to tell us what is a “normal” amount of sex for married couples or educate us on an average number of times per week married couples make love.

In all reality, there is no set definition of normal. However, keep in mind that marriage and sex are not mutually exclusive to relationship bliss.