Having a healthy, realistic idea of self is important for different reasons; one of which is the ability to relate with others from a right frame of mind, and being able to deal with situations and relationships in the right manner.

An inadequate idea of self, or a wrong perception of self-worth would make people take stuff they should not, relate in ways they are not meant to and generally project feelings the wrong way.

For people who value their self-worth though, here is how they act differently in relationships and romantic situations.

1. They don’t doubt that they are lovable

People with high self-esteem believe they are worthy of love and don’t question how someone feels about them. They know that they are good, competent, and are certain that the right person for them will see this.

2. Healthy boundaries

With the right level of self-esteem, you realize and act in the understanding that being in a relationship is not as important as being in a happy relationship. Being with someone only makes sense when you are with someone who treats you right.

So people who value their self-worth know when a partner crosses the line, and do not hesitate to call them to order. They are not scared to call out a partner’s bullshit and demand that those necessary boundaries are kept and standards upheld.

3. They don’t make unhealthy comparisons

Confident, self-assured women do not compare their partners or relationship with others. They know that there will always be someone better, someone more goodlooking than their partner but that doesn’t mean their partner is not perfect for them.

4. Not scared to move away from bad relationships

Confident people do not stay in relationships where they don’t feel respected, appreciated, and valued. And they don’t assume full responsibility if a relationship isn’t working and take it upon themselves to try to solve the problem by giving and doing more.

5. Heart and head

Confident people use their head and heart when choosing a romantic partner. They are able to quickly assess if someone is emotionally healthy and can give them what they need in a relationship.