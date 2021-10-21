When you’re in a serious committed relationship, chances are you’ll have sex at some point.
How to ask for sex from your spouse
Stop suffering alone in the sexual fire. Sometimes all you have to do is to open your mouth.
Asking for sex when you are both in the mood is usually a no-brainer, but do you know how to ask for sex when your partner is mad at you? How about when you have never had sex before?
In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best ways to ask for sex from your partner
- Touch your spouse on the stimulating areas to get them in the mood. Nipples, neck, back.
- Kiss. Kisses almost always make us think of making love.
- Take showers or baths together. Invite your spouse to the shower, make it a habit. Get playful there, sex will happen.
- Send your spouse naughty messages during the day saying what you will do to him/her. By the time you get home, you both will be in the mood.
- Massage your spouse’s body, touch and care arouse your spouse.
- Dress for sex. There are lingerie that you wear that tell your spouse “I want sex. I am feeling sexy”.
- Sleep naked together. The greater and easier the access, the more the sex.
- Treat your spouse well. We get horny when we are near the spouse who treats us well.
- Touch your spouse between the legs. Don’t beat around the bush. Lady, take your fingers inside his boxer and stroke his gun to hardness; man, take your fingers inside her panty and rub till she swells. Men love a sexually aggressive wife; women love a husband that is hungry for her and unpredictable.
- Whisper naughty things into your spouse’s ear. There is something sexy about hearing and feeling your spouse breathing in a horny way.
- Invite your spouse for a sensual, intimate dance. Salsa, slow dance, bump and grind. There is no way you two will be close to each other, body to body and not want to make love. This is why married people need to go out on dates more, go out and find intimacy. Find intimacy in dancing in the house too.
- Strip, tease and seduce your spouse. Whine and slowly reveal your body.
- Be playful. Lady, take your husband’s hands and place them on your butt, blindfold him with your bra. Man, grab her butt as she works, unhook her bra when she least expects it.
- Pose in a seductive way. Lay in bed in a sexual way, deliberately bend in front of him in a manner to suggest an invite for doggy style.
- Master a seductive look. Man, your wife gets turned on when you give her a piercing look that says “I want you now. She gets wet when you undress her with your eyes”. Lady, pull your husband to you with “Come inside me” eyes.
- Ask for sex unapologetically. Tell your spouse without wasting time, “Sex me”… “I am horny”. Stop suffering alone in the sexual fire. Sometimes all you have to do is to open your mouth and say, “My love, sex me, NOW!”
