How to handle a partner who refuses to use condoms during sex

The list of justifications a man might give you to avoid using a condom can be endless.

If you find yourself in a sticky spot where your partner simply refuses to wear a condom, here's what to do:

Use an assertive communication technique

Talk to your partner about using a condom before having sex. Asking a partner to use a condom could feel a little odd, but it’s so crucial to practice safe sex.

Be assertive in your communication and make sure your partner knows why a condom is necessary. Additionally, it’s not always a breach of trust to ask for the use of a condom. Try to avoid talking right before or during sex; instead, pick a time when neither of you are feeling tense.

Tell them about the advantages of wearing a condom

The best way to make your partner use a condom is by outlining the benefits of using it.

Emphasize the advantages of the use of condoms. As every couple wants to try various positions to avoid monotony, there’s a risk as some positions may cause infections to either partner.

Offer instead of insisting