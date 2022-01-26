When you're in bed with your lover, the last thing you want to do is turn them off.
How to have sex: Ladies, 5 things you shouldn't do in bed
For the sake of your sex life, your relationship and your marriage, just don't do these:
Not everyone is clear on his mind on how to have sex which feels great.
That said, here are a few common blunders that you should not commit.
- Don’t be shy about your own fantasies
Men get turned on by the thought that their women think of them in ways that could be both different than usual, and sometimes even forbidden! He would love to know what are the things that make you lose your mind, just by thinking of them. Make sure to never shy away from your own fantasies, if you want him to share his. Let him know how just the thought of him touching you several places makes you wet, or how you love certain types of foreplay.
- Don't fake things
In bed, a man’s excitement stays up with your feedback, as to how you respond to his touch, the way his skin rubs against yours, how much you enjoy his lingering lips or fingers on your skin. Never fake any of these reactions in bed, especially never fake an orgasm! Men will somehow find out, and it makes them insecure and hurt.
- Don't be critical
Do not be too critical of him. It's understandable if you feel a little less satisfied with him than you might have with some other partner that you had in the past. But never go over the line and compare him to someone else, even if he asks. Do not at any cost, let him know that his dick wasn’t enough for you, or compare it to someone else’s. Make sure you reaffirm him, tell him you love how he uses it, and the feeling of it rubbing against you makes your eyes roll back - men love that.
- Don’t become distracted
Do not get distracted by your phone constantly making noises from the texts that you receive, or do not start talking about things here and there. Men often take that as a sign of boredom and disinterest. Make sure you aren’t the one making him feel that way.
- Staying quiet
Do you like to hear it when your partner is having a good time? So pay them the same respect and speak up when you're enjoying yourself. Something as simple as a little moan, or even saying something like, "that feels so good," will encourage them and educate them further on your moan zones.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh