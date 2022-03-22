How to introduce your partner to the family: 7 best tips to follow

There is no ideal time to make the introduction as every relationship is different and both members must be prepared.

If you wish to introduce your partner to the family but you are scared, here are some tips to help you cross this bridge when the time comes:

Talk to your family before the meeting

This might seem like an obvious thing to do but you need to seat them down and express how important this is to you. Explain what you expect from them and how they should carry themselves around their potential in law. First impressions are very important and meeting the family could either mean good or bad for the relationship.

Keep the meeting short

First meetings should stay short; I mean it’s only an introduction, not an interrogation. If your family spends too much time with your partner, stories will turn into questions and questions know how to find the worst in people. The last thing you want to do is offend your partner and make them feel trapped amongst your kin.

Go slow on the baggage

Yes, he or she may have a child or not earn the same amount as you but what’s the need of bringing all that up during the first meeting? At the end of the day, you are with them for a reason and don’t bring up topics that are likely to rile up your family and result in judgements. As mentioned earlier, first impressions are very important on both sides.

Don’t leave them alone for too long

Obviously, the point of the meeting is to have your family know your partner but don’t leave them alone for too long. You can intermittently be showing up and ask if the meeting is doing okay but if the meeting is over dinner, the better, you will be there the whole time.

Have your secret cues

You know your family better and it would be wise to have some hidden cues on when your partner would like you to swoop in and change the subject. Also this way you will be able to know those giving your partner hell and how to handle the situation.

Fill them in on family dynamics

At the end of the day, no family is perfect and you should let your partner know this in advance. Inform them about sensitive topics and people that easily get offended. This way they don’t cross any lines or witness drama they weren’t anticipating.

Remind them that your opinion matters