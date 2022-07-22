Orgasm is widely regarded as the peak of sexual excitement. It is a powerful feeling of physical pleasure and sensation, which includes a discharge of accumulated erotic tension.
How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms
Reaching orgasm is the ultimate goal of sex, but have you thought of intense or multiple orgasms?
Experiencing more than one orgasm during sex can dramatically heighten your sexual pleasure.
All you need is the right technique and the ability to remove the mental obstacles that get in your way and prevent you from climaxing intensely.
While there is no universal way to guarantee multiple orgasms, experts do have tips for making it happen. Read on for some of the best strategies for having intense or multiple orgasms:
- Don’t stop even when you have climaxed
Most people turn to stop when they orgasm but that could only end the pleasure. Don’t stop even when you have climaxed because that is the time your body is super sensitive.
If you continue, your emotions will be heightened and the pleasure will be felt at its peak. These may help you have intense or multiple orgasms:
- Close your eyes while at it
Can you imagine opening wide your eyes when the action is ongoing. How do you feel the intensity and excitement? Especially with foreplay, when you are kissing and touching each other, close your eyes and feel the action. With your eyes closed, you will make it all ten times hotter! You will be able to feel the pleasure and focus on it solely.
- Hold yourself back when coming to an orgasm
Try holding on when you are about to orgasm. You can do it once or twice and then allow yourself to orgasm the third time. You are likely to feel the intensity of the last attempt. When you keep yourself on the edge, the build-up intensifies and the climax is exceptional. Here too, you are like to have multiple orgasms.
