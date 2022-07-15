How to make love: 4 best tips to ease pain during your first-time sex

However, having sex for the first time, particularly penetrative sex can be a huge deal.

There may probably be lots of things going through your mind if you are thinking about having sex for the first time. You may be wondering if your body will change or whether it will hurt.

Having your first-time sex could be painful, but there are some tips that could help reduce the pain. Below are some useful tips for you:

Prepare yourself mentally

You may have heard and read all that there is to having first-time sex. However, whether it becomes a great experience or a worst one is solely dependent on you. The best way is to be mentally prepared. When you are already in known that there might be some awkwardness and some due to the hymen being broken, it may be less painful.

Lubrication and foreplay

Although women produce naturally some liquid in their vagina as a lubricant, you may need more during your first-time sex. This will make the sex less painful.

Therefore, apply some lube to the vagina before your partner penetrates. Also, it is important both of you include more foreplay in the act. Kissing, teasing and touching each other's sensitive parts that's likely to turn them on will make you have great sex.

Try simple and easy positions

This is your first-time sex, it will not be advisable to go for all the wild positions you have fantasised about. Go on a slower pace, try the very simple and easy positions like missionary or spooning or even vanilla sex. These positions may help reduce the pains you are likely to experience.

The location matters

Sex is a beautiful thing, hence, where you have it, especially when it's your first time really matters. It should be a place where you can be relaxed and feel comfortable when the action is about to go down. The process should be hassle-free, adventurous and exciting so that you subsequently may want to do more.

Avoid taking drugs or painkillers