How to make love: 4 common mistakes men make during sex

There are so many different ways to explore and express intimacy. Amongst this, sexual intimacy and satisfying sex life are important aspects of a romantic relationship.

However, many make the mistake of taking the shorter and easier route to climax and they end up with a frustrated partner.

There are 4 mistakes that men make a lot when it comes to sex. How are they a mistake? Scroll down to know.

Ignoring her needs

Knowing what your partner wants and doing them while in bed is the secret to lasting intimate relationships.

If your partner is dissatisfied then maybe you are not paying attention to what she truly needs.

Sex is about two people and they should be equally involved. You both have to discuss these things and it is important to address them as soon as possible.

Following a particular routine

Just like men want women to be adventurous in bed, women want the same too. No one likes a routine when it comes to sex. It is important to try different positions and methods.

Spice things up and refresh your sex lives or else your partner may lose interest faster than you can imagine.

Focusing only on intercourse, and ignoring foreplay

What makes sex stupendous is the passion which is fuelled by feeling intimate. But other things are actually more emotionally vulnerable and intimate than intercourse–like just touching each other or exploring each other.

A woman has several points or erogenous zones where you can work and foreplay. A straightaway intercourse may feel like you are forcing yourself on your partner.

Stopping when she isn't done.

Mostly, the climax of a man is when you ejaculate. But what if your partner isn't satisfied and wants more? Try not to sleep after your orgasm and incorporate some activities, you'll be glad that you did.

Also, orgasming together can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience for both you and your partner.