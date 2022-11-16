How to make love: 5 best ways to make sex more romantic and intimate

It’s about experiencing something together. Savour it as best you can

Everyone loves being romanced every once in a while. Here are some of the romantic sex ideas for couples to rekindle the heat in your relationship:

Set the mood

If you want to have romantic sex, you need to set the mood. After all, it’s hard to focus on making love with your partner while your phones are blowing up, the TVs are on in the background, or you have a limited time to get down to business.

Create a romantic atmosphere by dimming the lights, putting on some soft music, and lighting some candles.

Kiss and build sexual anticipation by flirting throughout the day.

Make it a date. Romantic sex is best had when you have the proper time to devote to your spouse.

Communicate about sex

If you want to get the most out of your sex life, one of the romantic sex tips is that you must be willing to communicate.

Communicating about sex boosts relationship quality and sexual satisfaction in a marriage.

There are many reasons why you and your partner should practice healthy sexual communication.

For a start, it will help you both be better lovers. The more you come to know what turns your partner on, the better you will be at pleasing them. Sexual communication can also help you avoid awkward misunderstandings between the sheets

Don’t rush foreplay

Foreplay is something that builds the heat. So, one of the romantic sex tips is unless you go for full-fledged foreplay, it will be hard to enjoy real sex. Romance before sex. Take time and pleasure yourself and your partner.

Tell what you want

Be vocal to your partner about what you want from them, what makes you feel hot and what gives you immense pleasure.

It gets easier for both of you to be on the same page when it comes to intimacy and avoid the extra efforts or the guessing game.

Enjoy the moment

Fast sex isn’t romantic sex. If you feel yourself close to finishing, but your partner isn’t there yet, stop, calm down, and start again. Enjoy the moment.

Orgasms are fun, but they shouldn’t necessarily be the sole purpose of your lovemaking.