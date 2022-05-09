How to make love: All the condom checks you must do for safe sex

A condom is the most widely used and effective way to prevent these. And unfortunately, if you use a condom incorrectly and commit certain mistakes, it could result in certain problems.

You need to be careful while using condoms to prevent unprotected sex. So, make sure you're not making these mistakes.

Check if the packaging is proper

The first mistake that people can make when it comes to condoms is not checking their packaging.

Before buying a condom, one needs to make sure that it is packed properly and that there is no damage to it. Do not buy a condom if it is open, discoloured, brittle, or has any holes in it.

In fact, if the condom seems dry, rough, and sticky, throw it in the dustbin and use a new one instead. Also, don’t let your partner use his teeth or nails to tear the package of the condom.

Check the expiry date

After checking the condom package for any damage, do not skip checking the expiry date.

Just like medicine and other products, you will have to first check the expiry date and then buy a condom.

So, refrain from buying it if it is out of date and never buy a condom without reading the expiry date. You can find the expiry dates printed on the back of the condom package. Checking the expiry date and packaging just before and during intercourse can ruin your mood. So after checking both these things, make sure that you keep a condom in the drawer near your bed.

What happens if you use an expired condom? Well, an expired condom can increase the risk of your getting pregnant and sexually transmitted diseases (STD), making condoms less effective.

Check how to store the condom properly

Did you know that condoms need to be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity? Try to keep them in purses, backpacks, or drawers. Do not leave them in the wallets or inside the pockets of your clothes. Doing so can degrade the latex.

Check about the usage

Avoid reusing a condom as it can break. It is a strict no-no to use a condom that has already been opened.

Use a new condom each time you have sex and suggest your partner to do the same.

Check the right way to use it