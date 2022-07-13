How to make love: Here's everything you need to know about vanilla sex

The term vanilla is most commonly used to denote ‘conventional or ordinary sexual preferences’.

You may have heard the term, ‘vanilla sex’ a lot, especially when people try to tease you for liking it. If you are someone who loves the slow and gentle pace, vanilla sex is just for you! Sex is not always rough or kinky, sometimes it’s romantic, gentle and slow. This can include any kind of sexual activity like penetration, oral sex etc. which is slow.

Vanilla is the slow and tender missionary sex you want during special occasions like birthday or anniversary or when one of you come from a tiring work trip.

Experts say that you enjoy having vanilla sex because it just feels safe and comfortable to them. And it's really great to have those kinds of comforting, safe experiences with our partners.

Let’s a look at what exactly vanilla sex entails:

It’s not rough sex

If you are someone who is into rough sex play, pulling and restraining, then vanilla is not for you. Couples who like to look into each other’s eyes or hold each other intimately are more inclined to have vanilla sex.

How many people have vanilla sex?

A rather large percentage of people have vanilla sex, compared to popular belief. In fact, many people have only experienced vanilla sex. People also resort to missionary sex during vanilla sex.

Why do people have vanilla sex?