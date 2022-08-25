How to pick the best cake design for your wedding

Your wedding cake is a statement piece that guests will not likely forget—be it for the decor or its role as a delicious end to an incredible meal. The best cakes work double duty, impressing in both their look and their flavours.

Definitely an essential part of the wedding planning process, you need to get the cake design right. Read on to learn the best tips for getting the best cake design for your big day:

Set a budget

The cost of your cake will depend on the design and the number of servings.

Setting a budget will help you find all the options available to you and what your money can afford.

Although you want to make sure that everyone who wants one at your wedding gets a slice, there is the need to strike a balance, between what your money can afford and what your guests need.

Consider your wedding style

Every wedding should have elements that are curated to tell a story. Your cake is one of those elements, and you want each element to work cohesively as part of the story. In most cases other elements form the foundations of the story; it helps to have decisions on those details - venue, flowers, and styling for instance - made before choosing a cake design.

It is, hence, important to finalise your wedding style before getting your cake design.

Find your flavour

How the cake taste is as important as the look of the cake. While tradition dictates that wedding cakes should be fruit cakes, these days you can really have whatever flavour you like. If you want a chocolate cake then a chocolate cake you shall have!

Try to think about what a majority of your guests will like. Remember, it’s not only you that will be eating it.

The height vs your space

Your cake is a work of art and not just food. It’s therefore important to consider the size of your room when designing it. If you are in a large space, then you might need a taller cake to create an impression.

Seek for help

A lot of skill and time goes into the construction of your cake, and some design elements can take several days (sometimes months) to create. You may have an idea of what you want but it may also be important to seek help.