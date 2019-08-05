Cell phones are very common now as compared to the olden days. Cell phones were difficult to come and purchase.

Majority of the people, both the old and the young in the world now have access to cell phones.

As a teenager, your parents provide you with your basic needs and they can also buy you cell phone if they can afford.

However, you can also save some money to buy your cell phone. Don't go behind your parents' back and buy a phone, you can tell them.

Here are five things you can do to save and purchase a cell phone for yourself.

1. Get a job as a shop assistant

You can apply for a shop assistant in a boutique, supermarket etc. This can earn you some money at the end of the month.

2. Internship.

You can apply for an internship opportunity at any organization of your choice depending on the field you want to go into in future. It will not only help you save money but you also get experience from the corporate world.

3. Selling.

You can save money from selling stuff like clothes, bags, shoes and etc. You can negotiate with someone who sells this kind of stuff to lend you some stuff to sell. You can increase the selling price of items to gain profits. You can save the profits to buy your first phone

4. Teacher.

You can apply for a job as a teacher. As an SHS graduate or a teenager, you can teach nursery and kindergarten pupils with the knowledge you have acquired so far. This can serve you money at the end of the month as you wait for results

5. Receptionist.

You can also be employed as a hotel or guesthouse receptionist. This will get you some for your upkeep and also save for the phone you want to purchase.

By Nhyira Anyamesem