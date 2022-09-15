How to select the best hairstyle and makeup for your wedding

But the most important thing to remember is that you want your style on the wedding day to reflect you.

On the day of your wedding, you will want to put your best face forward. However, to achieve perfection, it's easy to get lost behind layers of foundation, eye shadows, and glosses.

Maybe you're feeling completely lost in a sea of pictures on the internet, or maybe you have no idea where to even begin with your search. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here are some things to keep in mind while the best hair and makeup styles for your wedding:

Your outfit

Turn to your wedding attire if you're stuck on the topic of how to choose a wedding hairstyle and makeup look. What you're wearing to the celebration can serve up plenty of beauty inspiration, so focus on the neckline, shape, material, colour and formality to help clue you in on the hair and makeup look that'll make you look (and feel) best.

Your hair and skin type

When it comes to choosing a wedding hairstyle and makeup look, it's best to keep in mind what you're working with. The length and texture of your hair may lend itself to certain styles more than others. Similarly, your skin type may inform your makeup choices.

Your venue

If you've already picked your venue, your wedding hair and makeup can easily be based on that decision. Your wedding setting can determine what bridal hair and makeup look might work best, like loose waves and a bronze glowy look for a beach wedding. If you're getting married in a formal ballroom, try an elegant hairstyle like a sleek top knot or smooth curls.

It's also important to consider the weather. If it's going to be humid, an updo might be the best call, whereas crisp outdoor weddings might be the perfect occasion for a beautiful blowout.

Your wedding time

The time of day of your wedding celebration can help inform your bridal hair and makeup decision. This is especially important as different lighting often calls for different makeup. If you're planning on a casual daytime ceremony, you can opt for a lighter beauty look, but if your wedding is a black-tie evening affair, you may need a bolder look to stand out in the dim lighting.

Your colour scheme