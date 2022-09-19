Hypersexuality: 5 signs you’re a sex addict

The problem arises when a person can no longer control their sexual impulses no matter how devastating the consequences might be.

Sex addiction is the presence of a strong urge to have sex as often as you can or get sexual gratification via pornography, masturbation, flirting or in severe cases even voyeurism.

This urge manifests through certain behaviour that makes a person a sex addict.

So in case you were wondering if you might be part of the gang, read on to see if the signs are visible in your life.

Regular sex is just not good enough

Nowadays you find the usual routine of lovemaking very boring. There is a need to experiment, try new things and look for new stimuli. A lot of couples do indulge in stuff like this to spice up their sex lives but if this need is compulsive and causing you to do outrageous things, then these are symptoms of sex addiction. For instance, role-playing might be a good idea but if you are thinking of swinging then there is a problem.

Addiction to porn

If you have a large stash of pornography that you turn to very often for relief or just pure indulgence then this is a sure sign of addiction.

You are always thinking about it

Between the two sexes, it is said that men think about sex more than women. But how often is too much? There is no definitive guideline for this but if you have sex on mind when you should be focusing on other things like work or when you are spending time with family or friends then this might be the first indicator of sex addiction.

Constantly seeking sexual material

Sex has a strong representation across various media. Whether it's newspapers, websites, magazines, music, movies and television. Sex addicts usually seek out sexual content wherever they can. For instance, they might pick up a woman’s magazine only to read through articles on sex, or find they are more excited when intimate or sexually explicit scenes appear in movies or music videos. If you can sit through a love-making scene without getting aroused or you don’t find the need to seek out material that is sexual then you are doing fine.

Not following the sexual code of conduct