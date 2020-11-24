Their pre-wedding photos are poetic and sweet.

Justice shares his story: "So it happened that someday in march last year I have gone to have my lunch, a college joined me at the table and when I was almost done a nice looking lady came to sit by us at the table to have a lunch also.

I stood up to trash some polythene only for this lady to take my seat even though I wasn't done. Without saying anything hurriedly packed my stuff and left. Just as I got downstairs I went to the water dispenser and lo a behold here comes this lady walking towards the dispenser to get water...so without introducing myself, I asked what's your name.

Then this beautiful Lady who I now call my wife looked up and said Gina, I said OK and she asked is that all and I said yes. Thereafter we became friends and as days turned to weeks and weeks turned to months and months into years as our friendship grew.

Now she has taken the seat in my heart as well!"

Justice and Georgina