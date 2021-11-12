I’m not one of those women, I need a man to take care of me - Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa made this revelation while hosting her GH Today show. The discussion on the table was "Expectations in a relationship."

One of the pundits who was using her as an example stated that 'women like Serwaa who are independent really don't need a man to take care of them because they could cater for themselves.

Serwaa hilarious interjected and said she needed a man.

"I need a man. I need a man to take care of me. I am not one of those women who go about saying they don't need a man to take care of them," she said hilariously.