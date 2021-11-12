According to her, she isn't part of the women who go about saying 'they don't need a man.
I’m not one of those women, I need a man to take care of me - Serwaa Amihere
Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has stated that she needs a man in her life because they (men) are good.
Serwaa made this revelation while hosting her GH Today show. The discussion on the table was "Expectations in a relationship."
One of the pundits who was using her as an example stated that 'women like Serwaa who are independent really don't need a man to take care of them because they could cater for themselves.
Serwaa hilarious interjected and said she needed a man.
"I need a man. I need a man to take care of me. I am not one of those women who go about saying they don't need a man to take care of them," she said hilariously.
Adding that "I need a man because men are good."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh