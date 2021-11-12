RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

I’m not one of those women, I need a man to take care of me - Serwaa Amihere

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has stated that she needs a man in her life because they (men) are good.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

According to her, she isn't part of the women who go about saying 'they don't need a man.

Recommended articles

Serwaa made this revelation while hosting her GH Today show. The discussion on the table was "Expectations in a relationship."

One of the pundits who was using her as an example stated that 'women like Serwaa who are independent really don't need a man to take care of them because they could cater for themselves.

Serwaa hilarious interjected and said she needed a man.

"I need a man. I need a man to take care of me. I am not one of those women who go about saying they don't need a man to take care of them," she said hilariously.

Adding that "I need a man because men are good."

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

Anita Boakye is the prettiest traditional bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 9 gorgeous wedding dresses

Anita

5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you

Signs of true love from a woman(dailyjstororg)

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you