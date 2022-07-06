11 romantic photos of Inaki Williams and his partner Patricia Moraless

On Tuesday night, Spain-born Ghanaian and Athletic Bilbao player Inaki Williams announced his decision to make himself available for selection by the West African nation.

In a vide posted on his social media handles, Inaki said: “Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-Shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars.”

Knowing the declaration is about football, the reaction has been mostly his place in the Black Stars team, his commitment following previous comments and the way forward with chemistry due to the cultural differences.

Aside from football, Inaki has an interesting lifestyle when it comes to his love life. This is instantly made evident with a quick glance at his Instagram page where love for his partner reigns supreme.

From the beach to the desert, Inaki and Patricia have the best of photos that will make you fall in love.

Here are romantic photos of Black Stars player Inaki Williams and his partner Patricia Moraless.

The Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku followed Inaki's announcement with a list of names available for selection, notably thanking Brighton & Hove Albion player Tariq Lamptey's father.

Kurt's tweet read with a photo of him and Lamptey's father: "Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah available for national selection. Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed) Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed."