Is he emotionally unavailable? How to tell

But what happens when your partner seems distant, closed off, or unable to share their feelings? Understanding emotional availability can help you figure out if your partner is truly open to building a deep, meaningful connection or if they’re holding back.

Here are some signs that may indicate your partner is emotionally unavailable and what you can do about it.

1. He avoids talking about feelings

One of the clearest signs of emotional unavailability is avoiding conversations about emotions. If you try to share your feelings or ask him how he feels, and he shuts down or changes the subject, this could be a sign. Emotionally unavailable people struggle to express their feelings because it makes them feel vulnerable or uncomfortable.

2. He doesn’t like to commit

Commitment is a big step in any relationship, but an emotionally unavailable man may be hesitant to commit. Whether it's about making future plans, defining the relationship, or even saying “I love you,” if he constantly avoids these topics, it could be a sign that he’s not emotionally ready to invest fully in the relationship.

3. He keeps you at arm’s length

If your partner is emotionally unavailable, he may keep you at a distance, both physically and emotionally. He may not share personal details about his life or his past, and when you try to get close, he might put up walls or push you away. This behaviour can leave you feeling lonely, even when you’re together.

4. He’s more focused on himself

A healthy relationship involves give and take, but if your partner always seems more focused on his own needs and desires, it could be a red flag. An emotionally unavailable man may struggle to consider your feelings or make you a priority. He may act selfishly, showing little interest in your emotional well-being.

5. He avoids conflict

Every relationship has disagreements, but how your partner handles conflict can reveal a lot about his emotional availability. If he avoids tough conversations, doesn’t acknowledge problems, or refuses to engage in healthy discussions, it could be because he’s emotionally unavailable. Conflict makes emotionally unavailable people uncomfortable because they don't want to confront deep emotions.

6. He’s inconsistent

Does he blow hot and cold? One day, he’s affectionate and engaged, but the next, he’s distant and detached. Emotional unavailability shows up as inconsistency.

His mood and behaviour may be unpredictable, making it difficult for you to know where you stand in the relationship.

7. He doesn’t support you emotionally

If your partner isn’t there for you during tough times, it’s a sign of emotional unavailability. You might find that when you’re going through something difficult, he pulls away instead of offering comfort or support. This lack of emotional presence can leave you feeling unsupported and unloved.

What you can do

If you recognise these signs in your partner, have an honest conversation with him. Ask him how he feels about the relationship and if he’s ready to work on emotional connection.

Sometimes, people are unaware of their emotional unavailability and may be willing to make changes if they value the relationship.

However, if he isn’t willing to put in the effort, you might have to consider if this is the kind of relationship you want. Emotional availability is essential for a healthy, fulfilling partnership, and if it’s lacking, it can create long-term issues.

Trust your instincts, and remember that you deserve a partner who is open, supportive, and emotionally present.

