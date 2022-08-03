Is it wrong to date a friend's ex? Here are some things to consider

It is mostly perceived that it is unethical to date your friend's ex. But rules may vary and each situation is different.

Love comes in all shapes and forms. Should you let go of love because they got involved with your friend?

Many factors come into play when deciding whether or not it’s okay to date your friend’s ex.

Here's a guideline for dating your friend's ex:

Think about how this will affect your friendship

Which are you willing to let go of if situations get worst, your friend or your partner? This is the first question you must answer before you go anywhere near a friend’s former boyfriend or girlfriend.

If they loved their ex – or even still love them – getting involved with that person might be seen as a betrayal.

Dating your friend’s ex means risking your friendship regardless of all other factors, and you must be aware of that. You should also think about how other friends are going to react because this might affect your entire social circle.

Figure out what caused their breakup

There are things that you need to take into consideration before you decide what to do. Sometimes there could be a serious thing that hit their relationship so hard, hence, resulting in their break up. If it was someone you didn't know, it might not have been of great concern but because it involves someone close to you, try finding out.

It might as well help you make the best decision.

Talk to your friend before getting involved with their ex

This rule is important as far as your friendship is concerned.

Ask them if it's okay to date their exes. It will give you a clear path to walk on.