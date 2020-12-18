The adorable couple won our hearts with their impeccable outfits for their traditional wedding. The bride wore a wrapped slit a top matched with Gele. Her makeup accessories matched her outfit perfectly.

The groom also stunned us with a matching Agbada just like his wife's.

It’s beautiful to see two people from different worlds and culture come together as one because of love.

Alex and Isabella's love reminds us that we all need those friends who connect us to a lifetime of happiness.

Alex shares their love story: "I set my eyes on Isabella way back in class 5. I tried so many times to get her attention but all to no avail. Some year later I bought a camera for a friend’s birthday party on 31st December 2014, I took some photos of her hoping that I would get her number but she rather gave me her email. Fast forward I pestered her friend who reluctantly gave me her number. On 8th August 2015, We finally went on a date, then I asked her out after but She accepted my proposal a year later on 22nd May 2016, and here we are today “My bride to be, I love you, Isabella."

Check their photos below:

Isabella

Isabella

Isabella

Alex

Isabella and her bridesmaids

Alex and Isabella

Alex and his groomsmen

Alex and Isabella

Alex and Isabella

Alex and Isabella

Alex and Isabella