ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In Ghana, a promise ring symbolises commitment and devotion to your partner. It’s a gesture of love and an intention to marry, worn on the ring finger or the ring finger of the right hand. While this may sound sweet and romantic, here’s why wearing a promise ring might be a bad idea:

Don't wear a promise ring [Pinterest]
Don't wear a promise ring [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

If your partner does not intend to marry you soon enough when that’s what you desire, you may end up feeling trapped. The ring can ward off potential suitors, making it difficult for you to meet someone who is ready for marriage.

You may end up feeling trapped.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images
You may end up feeling trapped.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Once you have his ring, he may feel too comfortable and delay the marriage. The promise ring gives him the assurance that you’re committed and not going anywhere, which might lead to complacency.

A promise ring can be mistaken for an engagement ring by others. This misinterpretation can lead to awkward situations and confusion about your actual relationship status.

It could be mistaken for an engagement ring
It could be mistaken for an engagement ring Costco's jewelry selection includes everything from men's and women's watches to pearls and engagement rings. But aside from classic diamond engagement and wedding rings, Costco also sells a variety of colorful gemstone jewelry.One of the most expensive rings is a radiant-cut pink-diamond platinum halo ring, which retails for $349,999.99.Darcy Schild contributed to a previous version of this story. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a promise ring can create emotional pressure on both partners. The ring is a constant reminder of the commitment, which can be stressful, especially if either party is not ready to take the next step.

In some communities, wearing a promise ring might carry certain cultural and social expectations. If your relationship does not progress to marriage, you might face societal scrutiny or judgment.

If the relationship ends, the presence of a promise ring can amplify the disappointment and emotional hurt. The ring serves as a tangible reminder of a failed promise and can make the breakup process more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT
Potential for disappointment
Potential for disappointment Carl Court/Getty Images

In conclusion, while a promise ring can be a beautiful symbol of love and commitment, it is essential to consider the potential drawbacks before deciding to wear one. Ensure that both partners have a clear understanding of the intentions behind the promise ring to avoid future complications.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

What were some of the shortest marriages in history? [Shortlist]

5 shortest marriages in history

Don't wear a promise ring [Pinterest]

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Before you date a rich girl here are 4 things you should know

Before you date a rich girl here are 4 things you should know