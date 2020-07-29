The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife are making us fall in love again while marking their 28th marriage anniversary.

Mr Mahama has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina on this day, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mahama posted two photos with his wife in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

He went on to describe the day as a love Wednesday. He said, “It’s Love Wednesday! Celebrating 28 years of marriage with my friend, Lordina.”

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two the best through their marriage journey.

Check photos below.

John Mahama and Lordina