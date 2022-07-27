In Lordina, I find a life partner - John Mahama gets emotional on their 30th marriage anniversary

Mr Mahama has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina on this day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mahama posted a photo with his wife in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

He captioned the post, "Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person.

In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two the best through their marriage journey.

Meanwhile, the couple has inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward at the Bole District Hospital.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Mr Mahama and his wife built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.

According to former President Mahama, also included in the newly inaugurated wards are “a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with 3 incubators, 5 phototherapy units and a baby weighing scale… we also have a theatre space with 2 theatre beds, theatre light, and stool. We have also provided rooms for Sterilization, Examinations, Doctors consulting room, Nurses workstations, and a Linen Room.”