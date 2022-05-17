Juliet Ibrahim's AMVCAs appearances could be the perfect inspirations for brides-to-be

A modern bride right now really can decide what suits her best without bothering too much about some outdated rules.

It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day or even decide that a down payment on a house or a truly lush honeymoon instead of a big and chic wedding is better for you. In this case, you’re probably looking for some ways to save money on something, like a wedding dress.

You just need to look for a sort of non-wedding wedding dresses, which are unconventional, stand-out in a way and which you’ll be able to wear after your big day ends.

Interestingly, we found the perfect inspiration to help you rock the best unconventional dress for your wedding.

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional and white wedding dresses.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Although he didn't get married, the actress was a beaming beauty when she stepped out the outlined programmes during the AMVCAs that happened last week.

Juliet was elegant at the events but her appearance could be a stunning way to look more elegant on your wedding day.

For a traditional bride, Juliet's red Kente combo would be perfect on the day. Matching the outfit with the long laid back hairstyle made her gorgeous.

Kente screams culture and this Kente appearance might be all a bride needs.

For a typical unconventional white wedding, rocking Juliet's nude outfit for the AMVCAs night would be a dream come true. That long train, the wrapped hairstyle paired with the accessories will make a bride look gorgeous.

These outfits would definitely make a bride the point of attraction on her big day and we are inspired.

Check the photos/video below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana