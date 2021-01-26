Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Serwaa got married to the love of her life recently. They decided to break the usual fashion game at weddings this time.

In what we term as simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous apparel. Serwaa's designer provided her a gorgeous unconventional wedding dress look. It was one of the highlights of the wedding.

For the exchange of vows, she walked down the aisle in a stunning jumpsuit sleeveless white gown that perfectly flattered her figure. We could hardly keep our eyes off the dress though, taking in the panels and crystal embellishment that decorated the top of the dress.

She accompanied her look with flawless makeup and beautiful hair making her look like a real princess. We love her laced stilettoes which complemented the dress perfectly. Even the white fascinator was something for the book.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Check photos below:

[Photos credit: @divinecaseygh]

Serwaa

Serwaa and her bridesmaids