Kency: Kennedy and Tracy are tickling our wombs with adorable birthday photos of their twins

Kennedy Osei and Tracy both took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, to celebrate their adorable twin daughters.

They shared photos of the whole family while confessing their love for them.

"BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our greatest gift of life. THE PRINCESSES OF THE KENCY KINGDOM," Kennedy wrote.

Tracy also captured her post, "My heart is full and overflowing with so much Joy!

Happy birthday to our princesses! They’ve brought us so much joy and I can’t thank God enough for it all! I’m extremely grateful for it all.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

