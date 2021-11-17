RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Kency: Kennedy and Tracy are tickling our wombs with adorable birthday photos of their twins

Berlinda Entsie

It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there and we are happy for Kennedy and Tracy Osei as they mark the first birthday of their twins.

Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family

Celebrity couple, Kennedy Osei and Tracy are marking the birthday of their twins with adorable photos.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy both took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, to celebrate their adorable twin daughters.

They shared photos of the whole family while confessing their love for them.

"BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our greatest gift of life. THE PRINCESSES OF THE KENCY KINGDOM," Kennedy wrote.

Tracy also captured her post, "My heart is full and overflowing with so much Joy!

Happy birthday to our princesses! They’ve brought us so much joy and I can’t thank God enough for it all! I’m extremely grateful for it all.

Check photos below:

The twins
The twins Pulse Ghana
The twins
The twins Pulse Ghana
Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family Pulse Ghana
Tracey and the twins
Tracey and the twins Pulse Ghana
Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family Pulse Ghana
Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family Pulse Ghana
Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family Pulse Ghana
Kennedy Osei and his family
Kennedy Osei and his family Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

