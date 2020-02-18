Ghanaian bride, Tracy is one of the luckiest women in Ghana after her marriage of Kennedy, the first son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

Arguably one of the best weddings so far for the past five years. According to reports, it is one of the most expensive weddings. The families invested in their children's wedding and its no doubt this is a match made from heaven.

During the reception, the General manager of Despite and serial entrepreneur showed off his hidden talent; he is an entertainer who loves to sing especially Sarkodie's songs.

Singing and rapping flawlessly, he performed Sarkodie's hit song, Baby for his beautiful bride, Tracy who couldn't hide her joy and excitement.

Check out the video below: