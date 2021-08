Rich in colour and culture, Ghanaians are known for their unique traditional wedding attire, where the bride and groom are usually adorned with Kente ( a loose cloth that comes in a variety of colours and patterns) and a set of gold or bead jewellery. However, when Sam Kofi Atta Mills and his better half traditionally tied the knot, one could not only describe their attire as over-the-top or elegantly extravagant.