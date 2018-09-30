news

A video of four young men dancing has gone viral on the Internet, causing some woman on social media to go gaga.

In the video, the four “fine boys” are seen busting moves to a song titled “kupe dance” by A-Star.

The video has since been shared on several social media channels, amassing thousands of re-tweets, shares and likes.

“My chest, I refuse to see these beautiful creatures all alone” one woman commented.

“On today’s episode of what I ordered”, another said.

The video has also started an online trend, as other men seem to have joined in the Kupe dance challenge, posting similar videos of themselves.

We can only guess how long it will for one of these women to get impregnated by the video.

Watch the video below and reactions on Twitter...