Sex with younger men is more experimental but when it comes to older men, the sex is more quality because they are seasoned.
Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man
It’s pretty common for ladies to date younger men especially those within their age range – which is exactly why dating older men is so enjoyable.
There are many advantages of having sex with older men and here is a list of 5 benefits that you ought to know.
- Maturity
Older men are way more evolved and they are mature when it comes to understanding women. They will be less judgemental and will help you even if you are inexperienced.
- Honesty
Men consider your opinion and they respect it too. Unlike boys, they will try to please you. They admire it when you tell them what you want and when you are honest about something. They work on a better performance as well.
- They are confident
Older men are way more confident in bed than younger men because of the sheer experience that is if they had an active sex life. They are ready to lead and there will not be a moment of awkwardness for them. They know where to focus
- Romantic
Boys are more of the fascinated sort while grown men are romantic. They tend to ease in with romance and intimacy before going for it.
- They are more serious
Unlike the youngsters, most men are not in the “time-pass” or conquest game. They are probably searching for something meaningful. Young men or boys are generally interested more in hooking up unless they have made an official commitment. So sex with them may just be safer for the emotional souls.
