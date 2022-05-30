Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

There are many advantages of having sex with older men and here is a list of 5 benefits that you ought to know.

Maturity

Older men are way more evolved and they are mature when it comes to understanding women. They will be less judgemental and will help you even if you are inexperienced.

Honesty

Men consider your opinion and they respect it too. Unlike boys, they will try to please you. They admire it when you tell them what you want and when you are honest about something. They work on a better performance as well.

They are confident

Older men are way more confident in bed than younger men because of the sheer experience that is if they had an active sex life. They are ready to lead and there will not be a moment of awkwardness for them. They know where to focus

Romantic

Boys are more of the fascinated sort while grown men are romantic. They tend to ease in with romance and intimacy before going for it.

They are more serious