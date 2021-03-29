To make someone fall in love with you, first, you need to embrace yourself as you are. We have heard different kinds of mantras about dating men and getting the right guy for us. But scientifically, falling for someone even depends on your genetics as well. Apart from that, luck and timing may also decide this thing.

But often doing some kind of things attract men towards women. So, if you are also planning to date right now to find the perfect guy for you, then you can try these things to attract the man you like. Check them out right below.

Know yourself

Self-discovery is an ongoing process that we all go through in our lives. We are always growing and changing as people.

This is an important step when it comes to being attractive: get to know yourself as much as you can and this will automatically make you feel more confident and comfortable.

Manage your mood

Men are instinctively attracted to happy women. When you are in a good mood, he feels this pleasant vibe when he is around you.

Men can sense your vibe and you don’t have to say anything to make it come across; in fact, the less you “try” to “prove” what a good mood you are in and the more you focus on actually being in a good mood, the better off you will be.

Don’t compare yourself to other women

I understand the instinct to compare yourself to other women and other people in general. Maybe you see another woman and you think to yourself, “if only I had ….” (insert whatever it is that you wish you could change about yourself that she has).

The reason I am saying to you this is because when you compare yourself, all you do is make yourself feel miserable and frustrated. The best thing to do is be your best self and focus on things you can control and improve upon. This will make you feel good.

Have fun

Do things you enjoy. Take the time out to do fun things in your life where you can let loose and laugh and have fun with things.

Whether it’s going out with friends and having a good time or spending time with family and living life in a happy, fun way. Experience life in the moment and don’t dwell on trivial things that don’t matter.

Clothing

Clothing can make a big difference when it comes to being attractive to men. Now, the main thing is that you wear clothes that fit your body well and accentuate your best assets.

Now I am not saying to go out in stripper heels and a nonexistent dress that shows almost your entire body. Unless this is what you like and it makes you feel good, but don’t do that because you think it’s going to make men more attracted to you.

Makeup

Every man has different preferences when it comes to makeup, but there is a consistent theme with what most men seem to find attractive.

With that said, a good application of makeup can certainly transform a woman’s look so definitely don’t be afraid to put on makeup.