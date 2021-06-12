Ladies! Here are 6 reasons why single dads make the best lovers

Being a single parent is not easy but there’s some kind of sexiness when it comes to dating single dads. Plus, it’s never too easy to find someone who’s ready to start a relationship and still raising his child.

You might also not be so reluctant to find love in a man who shares children and custody with an ex, but the devotion they have to their children shows their commitment and compassion towards a true relationship.

Although, dating a single dad comes with obstacles, but these reasons will convince you why they make the best lover. Here’s a list of them below!

They are patient

One thing that’s most necessary to make a relationship work is patience and single dads have mastered the skill. Anyone who needs to prepare meals for their kids, manage their dresses, pack for all eventualities and do daily chores they never wanted to, in some cases dads can be a slightly military operation. Single dads know the art of patience and they know how to make things work.

They take birth control seriously

Having a kid is never a mistake but when it comes to existing dependents, single dads know how babies are made- no biology classes required. You never need to worry about the side effects of birth control because they know what’s the right time for them to become a dad again.

They are not afraid of their sensitive side

If your date has a male child, you can imagine times he’s spent during the afternoon playing football and tying his shoes when he’s off to school. Or, if he has a little girl, he must have spent hours doing her nails. Raising kids is a tough thing and there are emotions involved with it. It takes a lot of strength to be soft and keep the kids happy as well. Plus, if you are hand-holding type, you’ll make a perfect match.

They are dynamite in bed

There’s no doubt that someone with confidence and openness has universally sexy qualities in him. They not only respect your body but understand how to make things work under the sheets. Even if you’re less self-conscious, he’ll never let you down when it comes to having a great time in bed. Believe me or not, but your sexiest fantasies can come true if you date single dads.

They are aware of what they want

One important skill that develops with having children is an ability to adjust to changes and cope up with unexpected plans with a lot of positivity and grace. Things might happen and will happen again in life and even without having a solid game plan for their lives, single dads know what they want and what needs to be done. This should probably the best dateable quality you’re looking for in a man.

They give an opportunity to play part in someone else’s life