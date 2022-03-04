Ladies, what does your guy think after you have sex with him?

Many men are concerned about whether their partners liked having sex with them. Or if they were good enough in bed. Let’s take a look as we break down what guys generally think after you have sex with them

“Did she enjoy it?”

Guys would prefer to hear feedback from their lady love, on if they liked having sex with them or not. Every guy wants to know if their partner thoroughly enjoyed the time, just like them. They want to see if their partner is excited to go for round 2.

“Did she orgasm?”

The big-O! Every guy is the most sceptical about orgasms and pleasure. Since generally, men tend to climax faster than women, they love to think their partner has climaxed as well. But most of the time, this isn’t the case. It hurts a man’s ego to know their partner hasn’t reached their climax.

“Should I stay?”

Those men who engage in casual or hookup sex with their partners are often left wondering whether they should stay after having sex or not. Since having sex is the main priority in casual relationships, staying after sex is something many women might not like or maybe can get too awkward.

“Did I finish too fast?”

Every guy who comes within a matter of minutes or even seconds thinks this. They might feel embarrassed over orgasming this early, compared to their partner.

“What’s after this?”