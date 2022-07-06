Let's Talk Sex: Is it wrong to want more sex than your husband?

Adhering to the deep-rooted sexist standards of society, only men can vouch to have sex whenever they want, and their wife should follow their husbands and satisfy them. Smashing such stereotypes is necessary so that women can accept their sexuality and not feel guilty for wanting more sex.

Let’s get down to some facts on why women may want more sex than their husbands.

Men vs women’s sex drive

When compared, women have a higher sex libido than men. Women may desire sex more than men because their body demands more satisfaction due to the lack of climax or orgasms. They also get turned on, super quick with even the slightest of actions.

Women’s relation to intimacy and sex

Women credit sex as an act of intimacy and love. Hence, they consider it as a way to improve their relationship with their partner, whereas most men are inclined toward the idea that sex is simply sex. Hence, women may want to engage in sex more.

Women’s sexual flexibility

Researches state that women are also more sexually adaptable than men i.e they are more open to the idea of being in a polyamorous or monogamous relationship. Women are more sexually flexible than men. They are more open to trying out new positions, role-playing or experimenting during sex.

What experts say

Experts have said that it is wrong to think that women cannot want more sex than men. It is related to the Ghanaian state of mind. Women’s libido is fairly high and their hormones rage when they go through hormonal changes like in pregnancy or during menopause.

The suppression of women has been such that women shouldn’t want more sex than men and that they should only be on the receiving end of sex. Initiation by women is not usually considered good.