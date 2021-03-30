RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Long-distance relationship? Here are 3ways to keep the intimacy

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Many people believe that long-distance relationships are never going to work out. But you can give it a shot.

___8043507___2018___2___27___12___o-BLACK-COUPLE-SEX-900

Photo: ece-auto-gen

Being hours away from each other can be very problematic especially in the area of sex and intimacy.

Recommended articles

If you’re not working to keep your sexuality connected to your partner when you can’t physically touch them, it becomes less of a romantic relationship.

You both need to be creative and open to keep the sparks alive. Listed below are some romantic ways to keep the intimacy in a long-distance relationship:

  • Tech foreplay

Try sexting or texting flirty messages. If you decide to send nudes, make sure you use an app like Snapchat where the messages disappear after viewing and you will be alerted if they screen record or take a screenshot because you can never be too sure about people.

  • Have erotic conversations

Erotic conversations about what you want to do to them when you finally get to see each other is necessary. You can also reminisce on past encounters and talk about the things you want them to do to you or fantasize about the things you want to do to them. Phone sex can be fun!

  • Masturbate together

You can use video apps like FaceTime and the likes to watch each other get yourselves off. If you’re not too far from each other, you can buy remote app sex toys that let you take control of your partner’s pleasure.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband