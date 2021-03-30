Long-distance relationship? Here are 3ways to keep the intimacy

Try sexting or texting flirty messages. If you decide to send nudes, make sure you use an app like Snapchat where the messages disappear after viewing and you will be alerted if they screen record or take a screenshot because you can never be too sure about people.

Have erotic conversations

Erotic conversations about what you want to do to them when you finally get to see each other is necessary. You can also reminisce on past encounters and talk about the things you want them to do to you or fantasize about the things you want to do to them. Phone sex can be fun!

Masturbate together