Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photos

news

A couple's pre-wedding photo shoot is causing tons of conversation on social media.

Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious. Our sides almost split sometimes by some of the pre-wedding images that pop up online. It looks like the new crop of pre-wedding shoots has a bit of a humor attached to the concept.

READ ALSO: How Nigerians spoiled the wedding market in Ghana

The couple thought out of the box as the groom-to-be is seen in some of the photos peeping at his fiancee as she had her bath in a local bathroom. See more photos below.



